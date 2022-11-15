By Bashir Bello

Kano commodity market popular known as Kasuwar Singer located within Kano Central Business District has been engulfed by fire outbreak.

Information on the development is still sketchy as at the time of filing in this story.

A call put across to the mobile phone of the spokesperson, Kano State Fire Service, Saminu Yusif to confirm the incident was picked but could not give full attention to call.

The incident is coming barely days after fire gutted another market, Badume market in Bichi Local Government Area of the state.

Details later…

