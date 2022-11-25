By Efosa Taiwo

Popular Gospel singer, Sammie Okposo is dead.

According to reports, 51-year-old Okposo slumped and died on Friday morning.

The popular singer’s death comes months after he was embroiled in an adultery scandal.

The ‘Wellu Wellu’ crooner, in a lengthy Instagram page, urged Nigerians to pray for him.

He admitted cheating on his wife when he travelled to the US in late 2021.

The 51-year-old also suspended himself from all ministry work until full restoration as he sought forgiveness from God.

