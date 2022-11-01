By Prince Okafor

Airlines may be forced to cancel flight operations following the Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, ATSSSAN’s action in the early hours of today, Tuesday.

Vanguard gathered that the union barricaded the Murtala Muhammed Airport Two, MMA2, terminal, Lagos, over the sacking of 34 members.

The union alleged that its members working with the operators of the MMA2, Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL) were sacked without due process over the weekend.

Vanguard gathered that the union barricaded the entity at about 2a.m. in solidarity for their fellow comrades.

A source from the airport told Vanguard that efforts to resolve the issues at several meetings in the past proved abortive as BASL was not ready to address the matter.

Passenger laments

Also, an Abuja-bound passenger disclosed that most passengers were stranded outside and the unions had blocked every entrance creating traffic gridlock.

He said: “Currently, I cannot access the terminal, already my flight time has passed.

“Some people are not allowing anyone in and this is sad. I fear I will miss my flight and also my meeting in Abuja.”

Ibom Air

A statement by the management of Ibom Airlines Limited, read: “This is to bring to the attention of our esteemed passengers and the public, that our operating terminal out of Lagos, the Murtala Mohamed Airport 2, operated by Bicourtney Aviation Services Limited has been completely closed off to workers and passengers alike by the Labour Union, very early this morning.

“Efforts are currently being made to resolve the situation.

“However, please note that this action will greatly impact our flights scheduled in and out of Lagos today.

“We greatly regret the impact of this unexpected action on your day’s plans as we urge you to kindly stay close to all our communication channels for subsequent updates.”

Azman

Also, earlier, Azman said in a statement, “Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN) is planning an industrial action that will disrupt the flight operations at the Domestic Terminal 2 of Murtala Mohammed Airport (MMA2) from Tuesday, November 1.

“In lieu of this, Azman Air Services Limited wishes to advise all its intending passengers departing from Lagos to report early at the airport for check-in.

“We are monitoring the situation and we hope this is resolved quickly to avert further inconveniences to airline operators, staffs and the passengers.”

It also promised to contact all affected passengers via their details on the ticket.

