By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA – Many shops at a plaza located along Kano Street, beside Onitsha Main Market in Anambra State have been razed down by early morning fire.

It was gathered that the fire started at around 1am on Monday, and the men of the Anambra State fire service are currently battling to extinguish it.

A trader, whose identity was not ascertained, said so far, goods worth millions of naira, including sacramentals, wines, babies and women’s hair attachment were engulfed by the inferno.

Although no clue has been obtained as to the actual cause of the incident as at press time, sources said it might not be unconnected with some disputes among the importers and major stakeholders at the plaza.

The Chief fire fighter in Anambra State, Martin Agbili, confirmed the incident, saying that he promptly deployed his men in the area when he was alerted.

He said, “The fire started around 1am, and I quickly deployed my men there.

“So far, they have gone to refill the fire trucks with water twice, and our men have gone to refill a third time.”

Details later…

