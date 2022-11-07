By Efosa Taiwo

Barcelona have been drawn to face Manchester United in the Knockout Round of the UEFA Europa League.

The draw was held at UEFA Headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Monday.

It will be the first time both European Champions will be facing each other in the competition as they look to evict themselves to have an easier route to the title.

In other high-profile fixtures, Juventus will take on Nantes while Sevilla will square up with PSV.

Full Draw:

Sporting v Midtjylland

Shakhtar v Rennais

Ajax v Union Berlin

Leverkusen v Monaco

Sevilla v PSV

Salzburg v Roma

The first leg will take place 15 February with the second leg billed for 23 February.

