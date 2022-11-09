Gal Costa

By Ada Osadebe

Brazilian singer, Gal Costa whose crystalline voice and transgressive sensuality served as the inspiration for the revolutionary “Tropicalia” movement in the 1960s, died on Wednesday at age 77.

In the 1960s, Costa performed with some of the biggest stars in Brazil’s burgeoning popular music industry and immortalized many of their songs, including those by Caetano Veloso, Chico Buarque, Tom Jobim, and Milton Nascimento.

According to The Times, Costa’s spokesperson told AFP, “Unfortunately, we confirm that Costa passed away but was unable to provide any further information.”

Following surgery in September, Costa, a resident of Sao Paulo, had just postponed a performance at the city’s Primavera Sound music festival on the recommendation of his physicians.

