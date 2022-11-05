Make Case For BHCPF

*** Out of 3000 Medical Doctors who graduate annually in Nigeria, 1000 leave the country every year, Ehanire

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- THE thirty- six State Governors under the aegis of Nigeria Governors’ Forum, NGF have expressed worry over the preponderance of medical doctors seeking greener pastures abroad to the detriment of their country.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja when he paid a visit to the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal who noted that the Governors are disturbed over the mass exodus, urged the federal government to ramp up drive for the realization of the 25 per cent needed to ensure universal healthcare coverage for all Nigerians under the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund (BHCPF).

In a statement yesterday from the NGF’s Media Unit, Tambuwal said that although the Governors are desirous of building a resilient healthcare platform committed to routine immunization and total eradication of polio, in collaboration with global and local partners, their efforts will come to naught if the alarming trend continues unchecked.

He said, “There are challenges but a lot has been achieved , particularly in the effort to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic,” which as a result made Nigeria to come fourth out of 54 African countries under the Global Health Security Index for 2021.

“We are witnessing brain drain over the years. It is alarming. And, I believe it has something to do with the welfare of the medical personnel

“I urge the federal government to do something about this urgently,” Gov. Tambuwal said.

While commending the federal government for the initiative of setting up the BHCPF, the NGF Chairman who noted that it was important that the momentum of making the fund realizable was not slowed down, however assured the Federal government and the Ministry of transparency and accountability in the management of the fund by states, adding that its disbursement by the Forum will be based on the performance of the recipient states.

Tambuwal said, “health remains our priority,” as Governors, with a focus on building a resilient healthcare platform committed to routine immunization and total eradication of polio in the country.”

In his remarks, the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire who corroborated the Governor on the issue of brain drain, noted that 3000 Medical Doctors graduate annually in the country and out of this number, 1000 leave the country every year.

According to him, the Federal Government has been trying to create more space to employ these personnel despite demands for higher remuneration, adding that out of the Medical Doctors, those who are less likely to stay back in the country and for those with the incentive to do so is abysmal and are experienced consultants.

He said, “They are the ones that worries us most because it takes a lot of money to train them and it is difficult to meet their expectations.”

The Minister urged other state Governors to emulate Sokoto state government that has dedicated lots of resources to training medical doctors, who are subsequently employed by it.

On his part, the MZinister of State for Health, Hon. Joseph Ekumankama expressed gratitude to the NGF and the Governor for the visit, observed that with his new responsibility, the work of Governor Tambuwal will not be limited to the health sector alone, but all facets of life that affects Nigerians.

