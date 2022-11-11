A Boy Child Reformation Initiative, Boys Quarters Africa has announced the appointment of Interim Executive Director ‘Busayo Oyiza Fachè.

Boys Quarters Africa, is registered towards helping boys deliberately transit from Boyhood to Manhood, and to also galvanize a movement of Men as Allies towards all forms of violence against women and girls.

Asides from over 162 cluster of Volunteers spread across Africa, the organization has been committed towards grooming her people and building more movement leaders.

According to the Board of Trustees Chairman, Dr. Ruby Onwudiwe, she said ‘We received the timely communication from Mr. Solomon Ayodele about the need to take a much needed break to focus on some matters that are extremely dear to this heart and we believe this break is extremely important for a hardworking, dedicated and passionate individual like him’

She further stated that ‘Busayo Oyiza Fachè, the current Senior Programmes Manager would be stepping in as the Interim Chief Executive of the organization. We believe in her capabilities, strength and Committment to the vision of the organization’

Busayo, who is a graduate of Yaba College of Technology, has over 6 years of experience in project and program’s management, media and communications, grants management and human resource management.

She currently leads the voice funded project, ProjectSABI across Lagos, Abuja and Enugu and has successfully mobilized over 10,000 and close to 1,000 men in an impact driven engagement to end violence against women and girls.

RELATED NEWS