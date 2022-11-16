By: Kingsley Ononobi – Abuja

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai have killed 14 terrorists including Abu Hassan, a Commander (Munzir) of the Jamā’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihād (Boko Haram) terrorist group in an encounter in the Mafa axis of Borno State.

Sources disclosed that the terrorists were killed after a gunner in the troops patrol convoy opened fire at the fleeing terrorist’s position with an Anti Air Craft gun which resulted in the neutrialisation of 14 terrorists.

Counter Insurgency Expert and Security Analyst, Zagazola Makama confirmed the offensive noting that Abu Hassan, a Commander who led the robbery mission and 13 other fighters were killed.

“One of the terrorists who was communicating with a Commander in the camp of Abu Iklima, was heard saying that the infidels, referring to the troops, have killed 13 of our Mujahedeens including Abu Hassan”.

“Someone fired at us while we are withdrawing from the battle field in Ngowom. We are on our way with the corpses. We are coming to Gaizuwa.

“Abu Hassan has slept (dead); some of our fighters were also wounded, we may need emergency medical interventions. Please be on standby,” he said.

The source said the terrorists were yet to arrive Gaizuwa, in Bama as at 10.44 Hours on Tuesday November 15. 2022

