By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Borno State Government (BOSG) under the leadership of Governor Babagana Zulum has sent a powerful delegation led by the state Deputy Governor Hon. Umar Usman Kadafur to condole the International Non- Governmental organisation, INGO (Medicine Du Monde) over the brutal murder of one of its staff, Mrs Alem Mulugeta Getahun by a Nigerian soldier in Damboa town recently.

Kadafur, yesterday said the state governor Professor Zulum upon receiving the news of the murder of the humanitarian worker was very shocked and decided to send the delegation to commiserate with Organisation over the unfortunate incident.

While condemning in totality the unruly behaviour of the Nigerian soldier, the delegation, therefore, prayed for Almighty God to grant the soul of the deceased eternal rest, and give the United Nations as well as members of the deceased family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

The International Director Operation of Medicine Du Monde in her response thanked the Borno State Government for sending a delegation to condole them over the murder of one of their staff.

It then called on the state government and the military to set up a committee of inquiry with representation from Medicine Du Monde to investigate the incident, so as to avoid further killing of their staff who are determined to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of the state, adding that, at moment the organisation has suspended its services to Damboa pending the outcome of the investigation.

Kadafur later presented a condolence letter to the organization on behalf of the Borno State Government.

Parts of the letter read: ” I am shocked and deeply saddened by the incident that happened in Damboa on Thursday 17th November, 2022.

“My condolence goes to the family of Mrs Alem Muluseta, her colleagues at Medicine Du Monde, the whole Humanitarian Community and the United Nations, who continually make huge sacrifices to support our people.”

