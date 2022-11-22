By Gabriel Olawale

Like Burna Boy with “Las Las,” the latest musician to join the surge of artists crafting beautiful albums out of their heartbreak stories is Bode Blaq, who is planning to release an album titled “Why I Don’t Do Love Songs (WIDDOLS).

The Nigerian-born rapper, singer, and songwriter revealed this recently at the launch of The Content Place, a media company in Lagos. According to the multi-talented musical performer and visual artist, WIDDOLS is inspired by a personal, unhappy love story. He chose to create a body of musical magnificence out of a horrific situation, much like how lemonade is made from lemons, and he can’t wait to share it with the world.

Bode Blaq described WIDDOLS as his honest narrative of the circumstances surrounding his breakup and the lessons he learned from the situation. “I opted to transform the bad energy around the incident into creativity, thereby generating a healing process for myself and also revealing why I am in opposition to love at that specific moment. The experience triggered a creative impulse in me, which resulted in the creation of this project,” he says.

Away from the heartbreak theme, the album, according to Bode Blaq, is a mix of numerous entertaining musical genres and styles. From rap to hip hop, Afrosoul and Afro Pop, he experimented with many sounds to make the project more than simply heartbreak music.

In 2021, Bode Blaq released the Journey EP, which featured chart-topping songs like Owo Mi Da, Certainly, One Blow, and Thanks for Nothing, as well as collaborations with Dremo, Qdot, Davolee, Jaido P, and Wale Turner.

Ogungbemi Olabode Stephen (his real name), Bode Blaq, has established himself as a great composer, rapper, and recording artist since his introduction to music almost 7 years ago.

He is flexible and unique in his musical style and attitude, and has performed in major venues throughout Nigeria and abroad. Why I Don’t Do Love Songs album will soon be available on all platforms.

