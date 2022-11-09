*Reinstates suspended LG chair

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly has received list of names sent to it by the State governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel as nominees for appointment into Commissions and Boards for screening and ratification.

The Press Secretary to the Speaker of the House, Darlington Udobong, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Uyo, noting that the names were contained in the Governor’ letter addressed to the Speaker, Mr. Aniekan Bassey, during Monday plenary.

He stated: “The nominees that made the list are a former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Anietie Etuk, nominated as Chairman State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB); Akparawa Nse Ubeh as member Judicial Service Commission; Hon. Saturday Akpan, Hon. Sunyiekekere Inokon as members of Local Government Service Commission.

“Others are Mrs. Inibehe Silas, Dr. Mercy Ita nominated as members in Akwa Ibom State Civil Service Commission, Engr. Ekaette Inyang, member, Environmental and Waste Management Board, Elder Inyang Ebuk, Mfon Ittu, Nsini Umana, as members into Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy.

“Others include, Hon. Ubong Ekefre, Mr. Tommy Enodien, Rev. Osondu Ahirika, Mr. Mfon Henry, Hon. Etiutom Ediene as members into Ethical and Attitudinal Reorientation Commission (EARCOM). Members nominated into Akwa Ibom State Roads and other Infrastructure Maintenance Agency are; Hon. Udeme Eduo and Major Edet Ebek.

“Law Reforms Commission has Hon. Otobong J. Akpan, Dr. Mrs. Ekaette Usip and Bishop (Barr) Favour Emmanuel as Members. While

Hon. Prince Ubong Idiong was nominated into the House of Assembly Service Commission”

The House referred the nominees list to its Committee on Judiciary, Justice, Human Rights and Public Petition for legislative scrutiny and to report back to it within a period of one week.

According to Udobong, the House also during plenary, reinstated the suspended Chairman of Mkpat Enin Local Government Council, Aniekpon E. Ekpo, as they unanimously adopted all the recommendations of the report of the Ad-Hoc Committee that investigated the matter

The recommendations reads: “That the Chairman should take all reasonable steps to satisfactorily resolve all pending issues relating to the assets of the Local Government Area. That the Chairman, going forward, should separate his personal dealings, business from day to day administration of the Council.

“That in a bid to improve the IGR of the Local Government, the Council should comply with relevant tax Rules and Laws and should avoid imposing oppressive taxes and levies on the people. That the suspension of Hon. Aniekpon Ekpo, as the Executive Chairman Mkpat Enin Local Government Area be lifted by this Honourable House”

Continuing, he recalled that the House had during plenary on Tuesday, Jan 18, 2022, suspended Ekpo, after carrying out investigation into several petitions against him, which started on October 6, 2021, signed by 10 Councillors from Mkpat Enin Legislative Council

“Furthermore, the Bill for a Law to make Provision for the Regulation of Outdoor Structure and Advertisement in Akwa Ibom State and for other Matters Connected Therewith” was passed into Law after due legislative consideration”, Udobong added

RELATED NEWS