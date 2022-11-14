A Nigerian Afro-beat singer and songwriter, Gabriel Ovu, also known as BMO (Bad Man Original) has joined a global record label, Matteye Records, and has concluded plans to release a new single, to thrill his new fans already waiting for the music.

BMO’s decision to join Matteye Records has increased the number of A-list artistes on the label floated firm to give musicians opportunities to reach more fans globally.

The artiste, who joined the label owned by Us-based Nigerian business magnate, Matthew Ezeigbo, popularly called Halfabar, was to boost his global fan base and release different evergreen songs afterward.

The Ebonyi State-born entertainer has over the years horn his music skills as a super-talented underground artist before gaining recognition across the country, which has endeared many to him.

After signing the agreement yesterday, he described his move to Matteye Records as a dream come true and that the label would further boost his popularity, particularly by increasing his fans based beyond the shores of Nigeria.

“‘it’s all God’s engineering at work and I’m super delighted to be where I am now in my career in the capable hands of an experienced label and team. I remember how I emailed my unreleased singles to Matteye Records, and now I’m living the dream”.

BMO, who has concluded plans to release his official debut single, was awarded the Artist of the year, Best Upcoming Art, And most classic in his hometown for his performance in the entertainment industry.

Speaking after the signing ceremony, the spokesperson for Matteye Records, Prince Fredoo Perry, explained that BMO was signed based on his passion for music and several other talents discovered in him.

He assured music lovers globally that the artiste has several tracks in the pipeline that would be released to inspire listeners.

According to the label manager, BMO has a burning passion and raw talent, he’s humble and ready to work and we believe together we can make magic.

