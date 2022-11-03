By Ada Osadebe

Marvel blockbuster movie, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” unveils more Nigerian star artists featured in the soundtrack.

Recall, earlier this month, the soundtrack featuring the Rihanna-led single “Lift Me Up,” which serves as a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman.

Tems acknowledges Rihanna for co-writing the song with her, while Rema, on the other hand, shared a snippet of his contribution to the upcoming “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” movie.

The soundtrack album was produced by the film’s director Ryan Coogler along with the composer Ludwig Göransson, Archie Davis, the chief creative officer at Def Jam, and Dave Jordan.

The 19-track shared on the Black Panther Instagram page on Wednesday compilation features appearances from Burna Boy, Fireboy DML, Tobe Nwigwe, Snow Tha Product, E-40, Tems covers Bob Marley’s “No Woman, No Cry,” CKay while Future teams up with OG DAYV on “Limoncello” and more.

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ is the upcoming 2022 sequel to Black Panther (2018).

Check out the full tracklist below:

Rihanna — “Lift Me Up” DBN Gogo, Sino Msolo, Kamo Mphela, Young Stunna, and Busiswa — “Love & Loyalty (Believe)” Burna Boy — “Alone” Tems — “No Woman No Cry” Vivir Quintana and Mare Advertencia — “Árboles Bajo El Mar” Foudeqush and Ludwig Göransson — “Con La Brisa” Snow Tha Product featuring E-40 — “La Vida” Stormzy — “Interlude” Fireboy DML — “Coming Back For You” Tobe Nwigwe and Fat Nwigwe — “They Want It, But No” ADN Maya Colectivo: Pat Boy, Yaalen K’uj, All Mayan Winik — “Laayli’ kuxa’ano’one” OG DAYV featuring Future — “Limoncello” CKay featuring PinkPantheress — “Anya Mmiri” Bloody Civilian featuring Rema — “Wake Up” Alemán featuring Rema — “Pantera” DBN Gogo, Sino Msolo, Kamo Mphela, Young Stunna and Busiswa — “Jele” Blue Rojo — “Inframundo” calle x vida and Foudeqush — “No Digas Mi Nombre” Guadalupe de Jesús Chan Poot — “Mi Pueblo”

