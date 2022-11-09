By Japhet Davidson

Ahead of the official premiere date, slated for Friday November 11, 2022, Nigerians are cheery about the rare privilege of catching the first exclusive glimpses of Wakanda Forever, the highly anticipated sequel to Black Panther at Blue Pictures Cinemas, City Mall, Onikan, Lagos on Thursday, November 10 at a special pre-event session.

According to the CEO of Blue Pictures, Joy Odiete, the cinema house is doing this in line with its mission to always provide unmatched customer satisfaction for her numerous clients who not only enjoy their unique ambiance but also the several treats and bonuses. “We hold our customers in high esteem and believe they should be the first set of Nigerians to see this film on Thursday, November 10, before everyone else does as from November 11. They can come to our centrally-located and easily accessible cinema at City Mall, Onikan, close to the Tafawa Belawa Square for this unique viewing. Blue Pictures Cinema is a versatile and tenacious cinema house with a vision to set the standard for all other cinema organisations to follow. We await Nigerians to come in and enjoy this great movie ahead of others”, she says.

Directed by Ryan Coogler, ‘Black Pather: Wakanda Forever’, was announced in 2019 after the hugely successful, Black Pather, which screened in 2018 to critical acclaim. The film stars, Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Dominique Thorne, Florence Kasumba, Michaela Coel, Tenoch Huerta and Martin Freeman.

Shot in the US and Puerto Rico, the story is based on the Marvel Comics character, Black Panther and offers 161 minutes of action as the leaders of Wakanda Kingdom fight to protect their territory from invaders.

RELATED NEWS