By Willie Samson

FRONTLINE Nigerian auto“ mobile dealership and the sole authorised dealer of Ford vehicles in Nigeria, Coscharis Motors Plc, has launched a special promo for her existing Ford customers for this Black Friday season. The promo titled “Black Friday @ CoscharisFord” offers all existing Ford customers 20% off listed service parts and labour, at all Coscharis and Quick Lane service centres nationwide.

The Black Friday @ Coscharis Ford promo offer discount is applicable on select Ford service parts, including poly filter, brake pads, oil filter, air filters, and labour. The promo is also open to all Ford customers in Nigeria from November 15 to 30, 2022. Announcing the offer, the General Manager, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Coscharis Group, Abiona Babarinde said, “Black Friday heralds the Yuletide season, which is a period of travel for many Nigerians. We are, therefore, using the occasion of this Black Friday @ Coscharis Ford offer to delight and encourage our Ford customers to put their vehicles in good shape before the Yuletide trips. With this offer, our customers stand to enjoy 20 percent discount on select service parts as well as 20 percent discount on labour when they drive their vehicles into any Coscharis service centre nationwide for service.”

Commenting on the announcement of the promo, the Executive Director, After-Sales and Special Duties at Coscharis Group, Cosmas Junior Maduka said, “At Coscharis Motors, we believe in delivering value to our customers. It is their trust and loyalty that is sustaining our business, so we are constantly looking for improved ways to delight them even more. This Black Friday @ Coscharis Ford promo is one of the ways we are delivering value to them, by absorbing part of their automobile service costs this season.

Cosmas Junior Maduka laid emphasis on the fact that the company is ready to accommodate every single Ford customer that is willing to take advantage of the promo.

