By Ada Osadebe

American billionaire, Bill Gates’ daughter, Jennifer is expecting her first child with husband, Nayel Nassar.

The 26-year-old pregnant mother announced her pregnancy on her Instagram page on Thursday.

She shared a photo of herself with her husband Nayel in the family’s expansive 142-acre home’s backyard, showing off her growing tummy.

While she captioned the picture saying, “Thankful.

In response to the announcement, Bill Gates, shared a photo of the couple on his Instagram story with the caption, “Proud.”

Her mother, Melinda French Gates, commented on Jennifers’ post saying, “I am really looking forward to meeting this little one and seeing you two become parents.

At their property in Westchester County, New York, in October 2021, Jennifer Gates, the eldest child of billionaire Bill Gates and his ex-wife, Melinda French Gates, wed Olympic equestrian Nayel Nassar.

They became good friends after meeting on an equestrian circuit. Up until Jenn started medical school in 2019, they competed together as Stanford alums across the globe.

