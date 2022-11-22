A Bill for an act to establish the Nigeria Police Special Forces and the Nigeria Police Special Forces Training School Gwoza, Borno and its Governing Council has passed second reading at the Senate.

This followed the presentation of the lead debate on the general principles of the bill by the sponsor Sen. Mohammed Ndume (APC-Borno) during Tuesday’s plenary.

Leading the debate, Ndume said that the bill was read the first time in on Wednesday, 10 Nov. 10, 2021.

Ndume, also Chairman, Senate Committee on Nigerian Army, said that the bill sought to combat the menace of terrorism, insurgency, banditry and other heinous crimes.

“It also seeks to train the required manpower for the special forces in order to enhance effective national security through provision of professionalised training and knowledge.

“It will also award certificates to deserving and qualified officers on successful completion of training,” he said.

The lawmaker said that objectives of the bill included- to investigate all terrorists’ related crimes and collaborate with other sister agencies within Nigeria and relevant international agencies on matters relating to terrorism.

“Engage in information and intelligence gathering activities, provide advanced training in anti-terrorism, drills, counter-insurgency, espionage and disorder management for serving police officers and other security agents from in and outside Nigeria,” he said.

Contributing, Senate Minority Whip, Chukwuka Utazi opposed the bill stating that it doesn’t connect.

He said that there were police institutions already in the country and other agencies charged with the same responsibilities in the proposed bill.

“I don’t see any reason why we will be bringing up this bill which is already taken of,” he said.

Sen. Smart Adeyemi (APC-Kogi) said that there was no amount of money or institutions that could be said to be enough in tackling the problems confronting the nation.

“We are passing through serious security challenges and all over the world, there are innovations and improvements on facilities and institutions of learning.

“We must move with the trend of development globally.

“Nigeria police deserve all the support that is needed. Not just in the area of establishing more institutions for them to be able to compete with other police forces across the globe but indeed even in their pay package,” he said.

He said that there could only be effective policing when there were specialised institutions and adequate training for the police officers.

Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege who presided over plenary, thereafter, referred the bill to the Senate Committee on Police Affairs for further legislative actions to report back in four weeks.

