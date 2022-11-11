By Nkiruka Nnorom

British International Investment (BII), the UK’s development finance institution and impact investor, said it has delivered $500 million of climate finance so far this year in Nigeria and other African countries and is on course to significantly exceed its annual 30 percent climate finance target.

BII, which is the UK government’s primary vehicle for delivering climate finance to many countries that are among the most vulnerable to the impacts of the climate emergency, said the amount compared to just $38.8 million in 2015.

BII said in a statement that it is committed to making at least 30 percent of its investments by value in climate finance, adding that the percentage for 2022 would be significantly above that figure and compared with just five percent in 2015. “Alongside increasing its delivery of climate finance, BII is committed to Paris alignment and is developing a strategy for reaching net zero at a portfolio level by 2050,” the statement said.

Speaking at COP27, Nick O’Donohoe, Chief Executive of BII, said: “BII has exponentially increased its commitment to fighting the climate emergency over the last decade. We are now one of the largest providers of green investment in Africa and I fully expect that our levels of climate finance will continue to rise over the next decade.”

As well as providing investment for climate change mitigation, BII is equally focused on providing patient capital to support African economies to adapt and become more resilient to the impacts of the climate emergency being felt today.

