Abuja real estate firm, Big Homes, in its continued drive to deliver quality and smart homes for Nigerians has commissioned a housing project in the federal capital territory, called Mejor Casa.

Managing Director of Big Homes, Mr Topsy Essien, at the unveiling, said the target of the firm was to cater to the housing needs of middle-class Nigerians.

Essien while speaking decried the high cost of lands in the Federal Capital Territory, revealing that inflation and currency devaluation are forcing houses to be out of the reach of the middle class, and that the company is finding it difficult to meet such targets as a result of inflation.

He said: “The way the cost of land is in Abuja, it is really difficult for us to offer something as affordable as we would have wished. We are pleading that the government should make land affordable.

“We have so many lands in Abuja lying fallow. Let’s see how we can partner with them to make houses more affordable. You can actually own a home with N2.5m, N3m if the land is affordable.

“You can do your bill and you embark on a journey even with all your contingency plan, the kind of changes you find in the middle of the way makes it really hard for you to stay in business.”

Speaking about the new apartment, he said it is a semi-detached duplex of five-bedroom apartments in Asokoro with detached Boys’ Quarters each sitting on 2400 square metres of land, adding that the apartments are for sale for N250million each, which he said was the best price around the area.

Big Homes Public Relations Officer, Ambassador Ijeoma Bristol in her address expressed delight over the successful completion of the project. She however said; “The economy is not really helping, all part of the economy, construction, hospitality, you name it. There are problems, a lot of stress but Big Homes have managed to stay the course.”



The event which coincided with the birthday of one of the directors of the company, Mrs Blessing Nyong-Essien had friends, associates and clients in attendance.

RELATED NEWS