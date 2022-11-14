By Sola Ogundipe

Better life awaits community dwellers and the ageing as the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, in collaboration with the International Federation of Aging Nigeria, IFAN, are providing healthcare through mobile hospitals and clinics.

The Director, Community Development Service and Special Projects (CDS/SP), Abdulrazaq Salawu, said the project would help in improving the lives of people at the grassroots, and in achieving Universal Health Coverage, UHC, in the country.

Salawu, who spoke on Thursday during the Integrated National Mobile/ Field Hospital initiative for Humanitarian Intervention and Social Response Project/ Partnership outreach meeting, said the initiative was timely as 70 per cent of Nigerians live in rural communities even as the number of aged was in the increase.

He noted that since its creation in 1973, the NYSC has produced enough graduates in medicine and other disciplines that can adequately provide the required services when the programme flags off.

On his part, the National Coordinator IFAN, Ike Willie-Nwobu who noted that the journey started in January 1999, said the national programme was aimed at utilising extensively, the massive human capital deposit with the NYSC, in delivering health services in the most cost-effective and efficient way.

“It will be a health quick service support framework for Universal Health Coverage, primary health care, roadside clinics and vehicles to deliver national health/humanitarian stand-by-force with capacity and content to Healthcare Entrepreneurship Initiative (HEI), poverty reduction and employment generation.

Willie-Nwobu said they planned to be among those with the largest hospitals in the country.

“The NYSC-IFAN mobile healthcare initiative will help to optimise/maximise our huge extensive Diasporas; harness the skill/wisdom of senior medical/healthcare professionals through an inter-generational relationship with the youth, and promote the culture of volunteerism, community development and corporate social responsibility in our national health care delivery- a major culture/system of developing and enhancing national resilience.”

He decried the pitiable situation where most rural dwellers in the country struggle to access medical facilities.

He noted that the Corps in its efforts to improve access, ensure doctors, pharmacists laboratory scientists, and Corps members in relevant fields were taken to a particular community within a local government area to treat health cases for the year of their national service.

