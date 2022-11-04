File photo: Canadian International Autoshow

By Willie Samson

LEADING automakers are set to showcase their latest innovations at the forthcoming Canadian International Auto Show scheduled to hold from February 17 to 26, 2023 in Toronto, Canada.

The Canada International Auto Show is the biggest automotive expo in Canada, with more than 650,000 square feet of exhibits, displays, and attractions at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre and an annual attendance of 360,000.

It is also the country’s largest consumer show – a leader in lifestyle, technology, and everything automotive. Over 1,000 cars, trucks, SUVs, concept cars, exotics, classics, muscle cars, fully electric vehicles, and autonomous vehicles will be on display, as is the tradition every year.

Though, almost every renowned brand will be available at the show, models like the Ford Mustang Mach-E (the best EV in Canada), AJAC 2022 Car of the Year and Utility Vehicle of the year, the Genesis G70 (the best small premium car in Canada in 2022), 2022, Mazda MX-5 (the best sports-performance car in Canada), the Honda Civic (the best small car in Canada for 2022), and the Hyundai Tucson (best small-size utility vehicle in Canada, 2022) will also be available.

RELATED NEWS