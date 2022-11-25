The ambulance donated to Oju PHC by VSF

…presents ambulance to PHC

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Gen. Theophilus Danjuma led Victims Support Funds, VSF, has donated food items to 1,800 Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, in Oju Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue state as well as a tricycle Ambulance to the only functional Primary Healthcare Centre, PHC, in the area.

Presenting the ambulance to the management of the Health facility, the Chairperson, VSF Benue State Emergency Support Programme, Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji said it was meant for emergency situations and to ease the movement of pregnant women to hospitals for childbirth.

She said the Ambulance contained medical consumables like antimalarial, pain killer, anti-Hypertension, anti-Diabetes, wheelchair, bed and fire extinguisher.

The Chairperson disclosed that “owing to recent communal clashes that engulfed communities in Oju LGA, all other Primary Healthcare Centres were destroyed except the PHC, Igede Center which now serves all other communities in the LGA.”

She said “as we are presenting this ambulance at this PHC the routine distribution of food items to about 1,800 IDPs for the month of November is going on simultaneously at Okpute community within the LGA. The food items we are distributing includes rice, beans, vegetable oil, salt, sugar, condiments like source and others.”

VSF member, elder Sunday Oyibe, also tasked governments, spirited individuals and organisations to assist the management of PHC in maintaining and fueling the ambulance.

Officer in charge of the facility, Martha Okpoto who appreciated VSF for the kind gesture assured that the ambulance would be used strictly for the purpose it was donated.

She said, “we appreciate the love you have shown to us the Igede nation and whatsoever you have presented to us, we will use it for the purpose it was given.”

Also, Oju Local Government Chairman, Mrs. Evelyn Okwe, represented by the Director of Health in the local government, Mr. Emmanuel Ube, who commended VSF for the intervention, promised to support the management of the PHC manage the equipment.

