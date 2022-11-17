….8 travellers regain freedom; one escapes in Cross River

By Peter Duru, Ike Uchechukwu & Efe Onodjae

A member of the Benue State Community Volunteer Guards was reportedly killed, on Tuesday, during a gun battle between the police and suspected kidnappers, who abducted passengers of a commercial vehicle near Otukpa in Ogbadibo Local Government Area of Benue State.

It was gathered that the armed men had, at about 3pm, barricaded the Ugbokolo-Otukpa road and abducted the passengers in the commercial bus and whisked them into the bush, firing gunshots to scare other road users and the locals away.

“The development, which created pandemonium in the area, forced all road users and commuters coming from both ends of the road to halt further movement, while some scampered for safety,” an eyewitness said.

Confirming the development, the Police Public Relations Officer, Catherine Anene, in a statement, stated that the command had at “about 11:30 pm received information that a Toyota Hiace Bus enroute Otukpa-Onitsha was attacked by suspected kidnappers who abducted some passengers in the vehicle.“

A joint patrol team made up of the Police, Military and vigilante operating within the area moved swiftly to the scene for a rescue operation.

After an intense gun duel, the kidnappers abandoned the vehicle and took to their heels. Three victims were rescued and the said bus was recovered.

While chasing the kidnappers into a nearby forest suspected to be their hideout, they came across one Peter Ejembi a member of the Benue State Volunteer Guards, who paid the supreme price with his life. His corpse has been recovered and deposited at Bethel Morgue, Otukpa.

Meanwhile, the Cross River state Police Command, yesterday, confirmed that eight persons out of the nine kidnapped by gunmen on Tuesday have been rescued.

Confirming the development to Vanguard, Police Public Relations Officer, Irene Ugbo, said that eight of the victims are now in safe hands while the 9th person escaped.“According to Irene earlier reports that the kidnap was carried out by herdsmen were untrue adding that it was a pure incident of armed robbery.

Also, a 40-year-old man, Gbenga Maxwell Ajayi, who was abducted on his way to Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos State, has regained his freedom.

The father of four was reportedly abducted last Friday after boarding a commercial vehicle from Ijaye area of Lagos.

He regained his freedom the day after his abduction as his abductors noticed that he could not be useful for ritual purposes.

“Narrating his ordeal to Vanguard at his Ijaye residence, Gbenga said he boarded a commercial vehicle whose occupants dozed off having inhaled perfume sprayed by the conductor in the bus.

“The victim who was seen with bruises on his leg during Vanguard’s visit to his residence, said, “I can’t give details of what transpired while in the bus but what I noticed was that the conductor was waving money to everyone which resulted in everyone dozing off.

