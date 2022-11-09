File image

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Wednesday, disclosed that approximately 2,782,302 registered voters are expected to participate in the 2023 general elections in the 23 Local Government Areas of Benue state.

The new Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, for the State, Prof. Samuel Egwu who made the disclosure in Makurdi however explained that the final figure of voters in the elections “will be determined by the final clean up of the register using the Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS).”

While stressing that elections would be conducted in 5,102 Polling Units in the state, Prof. Egwu stated that “all the categories of election will hold in Benue on February 24 and March 11, 2023, comprising the presidential election, election into the three senatorial and 11 Federal constituencies and the 32 state Assembly constituencies.

“Benue state is expected to account for 2, 782, 302 out of the estimated total of 93.5 million registered voters following the registration of another 12.29 million Nigerians in the course of the Continuous Voter Registration exercise.”

The REC explained that 17 out of 18 political parties are participating in the election in the state adding “all the other 17 parties are contesting the governorship seat, only 5 parties have candidates in the 3 senatorial districts for senatorial election, and only 3 parties have candidates in all the 11 federal constituencies.

“Only APC, PDP, and APGA are fielding candidates in the 32 state consistencies. In all, 426 candidates are contesting various positions in the state.”

He stated that as part of the ongoing preparations for the election “the display of voter register for claims and objections will commence from Saturday, November 12 to Friday 25, 2022. Within the period, claims and objections will take place at Registration Area(RA) level from Saturday 12 to Friday 18 November, and at LGA offices from 19 to Friday 25 November 2022.”

While assuring on the transparent conduct of elections in the state, Prof. Egwu said, “as we all know, the best democratic election is one in which winners and losers are known after the election is concluded.

“INEC processes and procedures will be clean and transparent to create an atmosphere that our conduct will not be basis for predicting election outcome in the 2023 General Election in Benue.”

