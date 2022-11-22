Digital services provider, Globacom, on Monday, November 21, 2022, took its Festival of Joy promo train to the ancient city of Benin, Edo State, where a third winner of its highly coveted brand new car prize emerged, among other winners.

The Festival of Joy is an ongoing consumer promotion by the telecom giant to reward new and existing customers for their continued patronage from now and all through the festive season. The company had last week presented a new three-bedroom house to a 19-year-old student of Ekiti State University, while two car winners who emerged from Abuja and Ibadan were also presented with their prize as part of the promo.

The presentation event in Benin saw the emergence of Enakpomu Harrison, an Account Officer in a real estate firm in Edo State, as the third winner of the brand new Kia car. Expressing his joy, he said, “I saw the offer last week Monday and decided to give it a try and suddenly got a call later in the week and was told I had won the new car. I could not contain my excitement as this is surely going to change my life”. He expressed gratitude to Globacom and encouraged telecoms service users across the country to subscribe to Glo.

Equally, Pastor Joseph Olarinye was also presented the sewing machine he won, which in a strange way met a significant need in his household. According to the clergy man, “My daughter learned tailoring and we had been trusting God for a sewing machine. So to us, this is truly a miracle and I will keep Globacom and its management in my prayers.“

Another lucky subscriber, Comrade Jackson Itohan, who won a power-generating set exclaimed, “I was so astonished when they called me yesterday about what I won. I urge every Glo subscriber to keep recharging as they will increase their chances of winning before the promo runs out.”

to become landlords and landladies of 3-bedroom houses courtesy of Glo Festival of Joy must make data subscription(s) of at least N20,000 during the promo period, while those who are interested in winning cars should make a monthly recharge of N10,000; N5,000 monthly recharge for power generators, N2,500 monthly recharge for sewing machines and N500 weekly to win rechargeable fans.”

“The more recharges, the higher the chances of winning. All voice and data customers just have to dial the dedicated short code *611# and keep recharging (voice and data during the promo period) in order to be eligible to win the prizes on offer”, He further stated.

The Glo Festival of Joy promo has the approval of both the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the National Lottery Regulatory Commission, and will continue throughout the festive season.

