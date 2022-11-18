By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA – Some beneficiaries of the federal government’s National Social Net Programme in four states of the federation are yet to be paid for two years, according to a report.

The report of a third party monitoring group, Centre for Health Education Economic Rehabilitation and Social Security,CHEERS, named the four states as Lagos, Borno, Enugu and Ondo.

Executive Director of CHEERS, Ajia Ogugua Agagbo, speaking at the NASSP Third Party Project Scorecard Dissemination event in Abuja,said: “In Lagos and Borno states, half of the beneficiaries on the payment register confirmed to the monitors that they had not been paid in the last two years.”

Ogugua also said:”Beneficiaries in two (Enugu and Ondo) states stated that they have not been paid for the past two year.”

Recall that CHEERS was engaged by the National Social Safety Net Coordinating Office,

NASSCO as a Third-Party Monitor to provide independent monitoring information on the different processes that are being implemented within the National Social Safety Net Program,NASSP.

Ogugua explained that the,”NASSP TPM aim is to objectively and independently access beneficiaries/community’s awareness, perception and satisfaction with the National Social Safety Net Program as well as check the transparency and compliance level with the standard operating guidelines established for the program.”

“During the first-year monitoring cycle, CHEERS led 11 Civil Society Organizations who were competitively selected by NASSCO through the World Bank procurement system as state level CSO monitors to monitor and independently report on the key objectives of the program.

“In the second year of the project, the same monitoring methodology as was used in year was applied in monitoring 18 new states that were brought on board whereas Risk Based Monitoring approach was used to follow up with the issues raised during Year 1 monitoring in the old 19 states.

“The 18 states include Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Ebonyi, Enugu, Delta, Edo, Bayelsa, Rivers, Zamfara, Kebbi, Sokoto, Yobe, FCT, Imo, Abia, Akwa Ibom and Borno,”she said.

She explained that,”A total of 191 new LGAs were added to the old 280 Local Government Areas and were targeted in the 36 +1 states either for Qualitative/Quantitative monitoring or Risk Based Monitoring.”

“Beneficiaries in two (Enugu and Ondo) States stated that they have not been paid for the past 2 years and therefore we deployed Focused Group Discussion to interview beneficiaries there in addition to non-contiguous communities on the program already selected for FGD in order to increase spread and coverage on information collected from beneficiaries.

” In this way more communities and beneficiaries were reached. Beneficiaries in Edo states reported that they have also not been paid for a long period of time, but they were willing to participate by answering the field monitors questions,”she explained.

Giving highlight,she explained that,”The total population of beneficiaries sampled for the new 18 states are 119,669.”

“This sample size of 119,669 beneficiaries represents 15% of the overall total of 797,790 on the payroll of NCTO during the 2nd year monitoring cycle.

“The NASSP TPM findings for this second year monitoring show that the proportion of beneficiaries paid stood at 56,244 (47%) of the total 119,669 respondents. The remaining 63,425 (53%) of total respondents had not been paid during the monitoring quarter.

” The reasons advanced for non-payment of cash to beneficiaries were due to logistics challenges by the program implementers. In semester 1 monitoring cycle, beneficiaries in 4 states (Enugu, Rivers, Yobe and Ondo) informed the monitoring team that they were last paid two years ago,”she said.

She spoke further:” In Semester 2, the monitors acknowledged effort made by the program implementers in resuming their payment in Rivers and Yobe states. In Lagos and Borno states, half of the beneficiaries on the payment register confirmed to the monitors that they had not been paid in the last two years.

“There were also beneficiaries’ inability to go to the payment location during cash disbursement day to receive their payment, payment card issues as well as ill health of head of households in which case there was no prior alternate for the household were the secondary contributors to the poor performance of the payment indicator.

“Analyzed data from the field monitoring revealed that 107,702 respondents (90%) confirmed that there was compliance with guidelines for the principles of identification of poor and vulnerable households especially with the Community Sensitization and Engagement.

“All 119,669 respondents (100%) of the sampled research population were confirmed to have been mined from the Social Register. “

Ogugua explained that, “The Third Party Monitoring (TPM) is one of the basic foundational elements in promoting Social investment and Accountability within the context of any government or donor funded program.”

She commended the National Coordinator of NASSCO, National Cash Transfer Office (NCTO) and the World Bank for giving the group opportunity as independent CSOs to scrutinize the government program they coordinate and support.

“They have not only received the results of this scorecard in good faith but have also gone ahead to commence implementation of the recommendations of the report,”she said.

