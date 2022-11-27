By Efosa Taiwo

Belgium midfielder, Leander Dendonker says his team is optimistic they can win the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Aston Villa man was among the squad that finished third in Russia four years ago, and he hopes that his country can improve on that performance this time around in Qatar.

“The hope is to win the World Cup,” he told VillaTV.

“Every country wants to win the World Cup. The last World Cup was the same expectations, and we did really well. Now, everyone hopes we can do even better, which will be really hard because we’re still a small country.

“We have a very good team, but it will be really difficult. The World Cup is always really special, but you can have one bad day and you go out. We will have to be at our very best in order to go far.”

The Red Devils will take on Morocco on Sunday in their second group game of the tournament after pipping Canada 1-0 in their first game.

