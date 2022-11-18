Source: All Sports (Twitter)

Egypt stunned World Cup-bound Belgium 1-2 on Friday in a warm-up game ahead of the tournament that gets underway on Saturday.

Mostafa Mohamed and Trézéguet scored in each half to give the Europeans some loose ends to tie as they begin their campaign against Canada on Wednesday.

Eden Hazard who has not seen regular club football this season started the game before he was taken off in the 71st minute for Thomas Meunier. Romelu Lukaku was unavailable.

Lois Openda who replaced Michy Batshuayi halved the deficit in the final quarter, but Belgium could not get back on level terms, making it just four wins from eight matches in 2022.

Mohamed Salah also featured for the Africans, but was taken off in the 88th minute.

