The Atlas Lions of Morocco on Sunday claimed their first World Cup victory since 1998 after defeating a disappointing Belgium 2-0 at the Al-Thumma stadium.

After a barren first half, the Moroccans coasted home to victory after taking the lead via a free-kick — the first of the tournament to be converted — from Abdelhamid Sabiri in the 73rd minutes beat Thibaut Courtois in goal for Belgium.

Zakaria Aboukhlal then sealed the win for the North Africans in the 90th minute to close any door of return for the Beigians in the game.

Morocco had played out a disappointing goalless draw with Croatia in their group opener and needed to win against a star-studded Belgium to keep hopes of qualification alive.

They now sit on top of Group F standings with four points and will eye wrapping up qualification with another victory in their last group game against Canada.

