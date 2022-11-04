By Theodore Opara

NOT many know that the most expensive cars in the world are not Rolls Royce, Aston Martin, Bentley, Mercedes Benz, BMW and the traditional super sedans. A lot has changed in the automotive world, and hypercars have taken the lead as far as expensive cars are concerned.

They have dominated the expensive car segment from the beginning to the end. Their class of customers includes the young superstars who have arrived either in the sporting or show business worlds. This class of wealthy young people, especially the males, are always eager to show off that money is for spending and enjoyment.

Some of these machines have a price tag of $15 million, and you might be asking how many passengers they can take at once. They are just two-seaters, but have unimaginable presence anywhere they go. They are just for class, to show off, and for superstars who want to travel at rocket speed. There are even prices that you can buy jets, but the irony is that they can’t fly. It is a known fact that not many automakers have registered their names in this segment, which accounts for less than one percent of the entire automobile market in the world.

Bugatti has taken the dominance in the segment with some enticing models such as the $13.4m, Bugatti La Voiture Noire, $4.7 million; Bugatti Bolide, $5 million; Bugatti W16 Mistral, $8 million; Bugatti Centodieci are some of Bugatti’s footprint in the exclusive automobile segment. There are other hypercar brands competing in this expensive car segment. They include the $2.7 million Mercedes-AMG Project One, $3.0 million Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster, $3 million Koenigsegs Jesko, $3 million Aston Martins, Valkyrie, $5.4 million Pogani Huayra Imola, and $6.4 million Spyros Panopoulos Automotive Chaos.

SP Automotive Chaos, is a Greek made hypercar. This machine is powered by a 4.0 litre twin-turbocharged, charged V10 engine that churns out a massive 2,049 horsepower. It sprints from 0 to 60mph in just 1.8 seconds, with top speed of 310mph. Information has it that the company has a more expensive version called Chaos Zero Gravity with 3,065 horsepower and a price tag of $14.4 million.

The Mercedes-AMG Project One, Formula 1 hybrid technology comes directly from the racetrack and is a confirmation of Mercedes-AMG success in motorsport. Powered by a 1.6 litre V6 hybrid engine, it has an amazing power output of 1,000hp and a top speed of 217mph.

Like the traditional sedan, the Aston Martin Valkyrie has the DNA of the family but was created in partnership with Red Bull Racing. This British hypercar is powered by 6.5-litre V12 engine that delivers 1,140 horsepower and a top speed of 225mph. Only 150 units will be produced.

Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster is another astonishing hypercar born in America and equipped to be fast with a 6.6 litre turbo V8 engine that delivers 1,817 horsepower and 1,193 pound-feet of torque. It has been said to be the world’s fastest and most potent roadster. It has a top speed of 300mph. Swedish made Koenigsegg Jesko which replaced the iconic Agera RS hypercar, is one of the most powerful hypercars and is powered by a 5.0 litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine. Only 125 units will be built. The Bugatti models are amazingly fast and frugal. From the Bugatti Bolide to Bugatti W16 Mistral, Bugatti Centodieci, and the Bugatti La Voiture Noire, speed and power are their other names. But if you want more information, I refer you to Ronaldo, Benzema, and other world-class players.

