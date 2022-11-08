By Soni Daniel, Abuja

The Department of State Services says it has commenced investigation into an allegation that its operatives at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos were involved in unprofessional conducts, particularly begging arriving passengers for cash before allowing then passage.

The Director of Public Relations, Dr. Peter Afunanya, made the disclosure following an allegation by a certain Pelumi Olajengbesi that some DSS operatives at the MMIA begged for money before permitting arriving passengers entry.

Reacting to the development, Afunanya in a late night statement made available to Vanguard said, “The attention of the Department of State Services (DSS) has been drawn to the allegation by one Pelumi Olajengbesi that the Service’s personnel at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, engage in unprofessional conduct of sorts.

“Consequently, the Service has launched a full investigation into the matter.

“It further invites Olajengbesi and indeed any member of the public with an evidence in this regard to come forward to the Service with such for appropriate action(s).

