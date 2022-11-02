The Beer Sectoral Group (BSG), a section of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), has announced the appointment of Hugo Dias Rocha as Chairman of the Group with effect from 1st November 2022.



Rocha replaces former BSG Chairman, Baker Magunda who retired from his position as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Guinness Nigeria Plc on the 31st of October 2022.



The BSG is a trade association of beer manufacturers in Nigeria who are members of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria. Its membership currently comprises Nigerian Breweries Plc, Guinness Nigeria Plc and International Breweries Plc.



Hugo Rocha is the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of International Breweries Plc (a part of the AB InBev Group), and President of AB InBev West Africa. Rocha has been in the AB InBev Group for 27 years, within which period he has held different leadership roles across general management, sales, process integration and human resources functions in various countries, including Brazil, Dominican Republic, China, Colombia, Argentina and South Africa.



He gained his first degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Federal University of Paraiba, Brazil, and a Master’s degree in Business Administration from the Sao Paulo Business School, Brazil and is Lean Sigma Six Black Belt certified.

