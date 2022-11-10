Top-notch beauty brand and big player in the cosmetics space, BeautybyAD has unveiled former Miss Nigeria, Beauty Etsanyi Tukura, as its first brand ambassador as part of the activities to mark the 6th year anniversary of the brand.

The ex beauty queen was presented to the public recently by the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of BeautybyAD, Adeola Chizoba Adeyemi popularly known as Diiadem at an ostentatious ceremony graced by notable figures from the beauty space and beyond.

According to BeautybyAD Founder, “We picked her because not only is she a beauty queen but she also has the characteristics of a beauty brand ambassador.She’s beautiful, soft spoken and a leader to so many queens out there. We are glad to go on this journey with her.”

Beauty Etsanyi Tukura, who is also a reality TV star and entrepreneur broke the news of the endorsement on her Instagram page, expressing her joy over the partnership and gratitude to BeautybyAD management and the Founder, Diiadem.

“I’m super excited to join the @beautybyad family as their First Brand Ambassador as they celebrate 6 amazing years.

“Beauty By AD is an inclusive cosmetic brand that caters to all skin tones and undertones. I have used every product and now, I’m proudly sharing the Best Cosmetic Brand In Nigeria with my amazing BeeNavy, family, friends and lovers worldwide. Beauty By AD’s products are carefully and thoughtfully curated quality cosmetic products that are gluten and cruelty free.

“I look forward to a successful & amazing working relationship with my new family @beautybyad,” she writes.

Beauty by AD brand founded by Adeola Chizoba Adeyemi popularly known as Diiadem was launched in November 2016 with sheer commitment to producing an expanding variety of luxurious and unique beauty products to suit and boost the beauty of every man and woman.

The brand ambassador, Beauty Tukura was born in the city of Port Harcourt, Nigeria. In 2019, Tukura represented Taraba state at the Miss Nigeria pageant and won the pageant.

Tukura manages an online business known as StylishBeauty, which retails original branded items from various designers all around the world.

Beauty attended Nigerian Navy Secondary School, Ojo, Lagos, for her secondary education. Due to health challenges, she had to move away to continue her Senior Secondary School education at the American University of Nigeria Academy, Yola, Nigeria.

