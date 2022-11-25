More than 4,500 visitors expected to attend

Record visitor numbers to Beauty West Africa are expected when the event opens on November 29th for three days.

Africa’s largest international beauty, hair and cosmetics trade eventanticipates more than 4,500attendees will meet more than 220 exhibitors from around the world. Visitors will also be able to participate in seminars and product demonstrations as well as attend a beauty conference and meet with celebrities and influencers from the beauty world.

The event takes place at the Landmark Centre on Victoria Island, Lagos, and due to the demand from exhibitors will now be held across three exhibition halls, covering 4,200 sqm. Exhibitors are drawn from Africa, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and North America, with five countries hosting pavilions for exhibitors from Indonesia, South Africa, Senegal, Pakistan, and Egypt.

Now in its fourth edition, Beauty West Africa is being organised by BtoB Events. Managing Director Jamie Hill comments: “Excitingly, many new Nigerian companies are looking to expand their post pandemic business.”

Not only is it the range of exhibitors that attracts visitors, but also the Beauty Conference is a huge draw. “Once again, we will be teaming up with Ezinne Alfa, the founder of Beauty in Lagos, to curate the Beauty West Africa conference program,” says Mr Hill. “This will consist of many panel discussions covering hot topics across the West African Beauty sector. Topics covered will include Penetrating the African market, Beauty Founder Goals and Barriers to entry.

“We will also be welcoming a keynote address from a senior NAFDAC official tackling ‘The Dangerous Trend of Skin Bleaching in Nigeria’. We invite everyone to pre-register ahead of the event to receive complimentary entrance to the exhibition.”

A special announcement to unveil this year’s programme of speakers will be made in early November.However, Ms Alfa can reveal that visitors can look forward to a wide range of demonstrations presented by some of the leading makeup artistes across the world.

Mr Hill adds: “We look forward to seeing everyone in 2022 where Beauty West Africa will return with its biggest edition to date. Look out for new exhibitors, feature areas, panel discussions, country pavilions, prize giveaways, international hosted buyers, matchmaking software and more!”

Beauty and hair professionals can attend the event free by pre-registering on

RELATED NEWS