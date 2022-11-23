Donald Trump, Kanye West

By Biodun Busari

Barely forty-eight hours after he declared his interest to run for the president of the United States in 2024, American rapper, Kanye West asked Donald Trump, the former president of the United States to be his running mate in the 2024 election.

The music icon made this known on his Twitter page on Wednesday saying he paid a visit to the ex-President at his resort residence in Florida, Mar-a-Lago.

Read also:

West said he kept Trump waiting, but he disclosed the clue of the topic of their conversation.

The 45-year-old artiste went further to ask his fans to guess how the former American leader would respond to the question.

West ran a Twitter poll on the difficult question he landed on Trump as he tweeted, “First time at Mar-a-Lago. Rain and traffic. Can’t believe I kept President Trump waiting. And I had on jeans. Yikes!

“What do you guys think his response was when I asked him to be my running mate in 2024?”

Meanwhile, Trump had also launched his campaign to run and win the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

Trump, who has been accused of supporting the mob invasion of the US Capitol Building on January 6, 2021, in protest of the victory of Joe Biden as the president, promised to make America “great and glorious again.”

RELATED NEWS