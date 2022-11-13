By Ayo Onikoyi

Chinenyenwa Desire Okoebor, a.k.a BBNaija Chichi, the fourth runner-up of Big Brother Naija Season 7 (Level Up) has bagged an ambassadorial deal with a premium beauty brand,Glee Skincare founded by Happiness Adebayo fondly known as Mummy Glee.

The “Level Up” former Housemate announced the union through her Instagram page, saying, “Ladies and gentlemen, pretty girls and femme boys, I’m so proud to announce that I’ve joined @gleeskincare family as the latest Glee Skincare Ambassador. I’m a woman of class, confidence, integrity and Glee Skincare resonates with these intrinsic qualities. I’m super excited and basking in gleelicious euphoria. As a lover of beautiful and healthy skin, it is only natural to align with a brand that understands and promotes the gift of having beautiful skin.”

In a chat with Potpourri, Mummy Glee highlights reasons they have chosen the reality TV star as an influencer for her brand.

She said, “The reason we selected Chichi is that her brand is moving to somewhere focused in the near future. Even now, you can see that a lot of people look up to her. So, we are looking at converting her fans and followers into our own clients because she is perceived as a person of great influence. People love her for what she is and somebody worth emulating. She inspires her fans in so many ways. She is a young lady but she seems so focused and a go-getter.”

RELATED NEWS