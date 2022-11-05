Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress APC Presidential Women Campaign Team has extended a hand of succour to victims of the recent flooding in Bayelsa State who are now quartered in various Internally Displaced Persons IDPs camps in Yenagoa, the state capital.

Addressing the victims at the Ox’ Bowlake pavilion and Igbogene camps, the leader of the team, Senator Oluremi Tinubu who is also the wife of the APC presidential candidate, announced a donation of N50 million to them.

She said each of the 1,000 victims would be given N50,000 to help recapitalise their small scale businesses.

According to statistics, the ravaging flood has affected 80 percent of communities in the State.

Bayelsa is one of the worst-hit States by the flood, with seven out of the eight local government areas affected by the disaster.

Thousands of buildings and farmlands have been submerged due to flood, leaving many individuals in IDP camps.

Food and non food items were also distributed by the team, while a medical outreach was provided to the victims.

Some nursing mothers who were met receiving treatment at the camp under the medical facility provided by the women campaign team, received cash gifts from the wife of the APc presidential candidate.

Tinubu, who reiterated that the visit was not political but rather to identify with them in the moment of need, prayed that the State will not witness such natural disasters again.

Emperor Osage, acting paramount ruler Igbogene, had while expressing the victims appreciation, informed the delegation that this donation is the first of its kind.

While paying homage to the traditional ruler of the community in his palace, Mrs Tinubu briefed His Majesty, the Obenibe of Epie kingdom, Malla Sasime of the purpose of their visit to the state.

The traditional ruler appreciated the APC women campaign team for visiting victims of flood in the state. He wished them safe return to their destination.

The chairperson of the women campaign team had on her entourage the wife of the APC vice presidential candidate, Hajiya Nana Shettima, wife of the Minister of State, Petroleum, Mrs Alanyingi Sylva and the national coordinator of the women campaign team, Dr Asabe Vlita Bashir.

They were received and conducted round the IDP camps by the Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr Timipre Sylva.

