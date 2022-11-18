The Speaker of Bauchi of the House of Assembly Rt. Hon Abubakar Suleiman, has assured the state Governor, Bala Mohammed and the people of the state of speedy passage of the 2023 budget presented before the state lawmakers.

The lawmaker noted that just like actions taken on previous budgets by the lawmakers, this will not be different in order to fast-track and consolidate on the huge successes recorded by the Mohammed-led administration.

Suleiman in his remark thanked all eminent citizens in attendance and described the occasion as historic as it the last budget to be presented in the life of the administration.

“Today’s occasion is historic in the sense that it is the last time this assembly will have this type of special session to receive His Excellency for budget presentation as well as the last Budget presentation of His Excellency to the Honourable House in his first term in office.

“Your Excellency distinguished ladies and gentlemen, one of our major duties as legislators as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, is the scrutiny and passage of the annual budget which is key to the growth and Development of our dear state.

“I want to, at this juncture, assure you that the Honourable House, like in the past three years, will give the budget a careful and speedy consideration and subsequently pass it into law before the end of the year so that implementation will commence at the beginning of the year 2023.

“This is with a view to enhancing the gains recorded by the present administration in all areas of human endeavour and consolidate on the massive transformation going on in all parts of the State.

He commended the governor for his infrastructural achievement and the judicious use of the resources accruable to the state despite its lean dwindling financial position.

“It is gratifying to note that, despite the dwindling financial position, Bauchi state has in the last three years under your able administration, witnessed an unprecedented transformation in infrastructure, health, education, empowerment and all sectors and institutions. I must, therefore, commend Your Excellency for your doggedness and commitment towards fulfilling your campaign promises to the good people of the state despite these challenges.

“It is obvious that the 2023 Budget is aimed at consolidating the massive achievements recorded in the past three years, therefore we will as soon as possible commence legislative process by carefully scrutinizing it in conjunction with the relevant MDAs with a view to ensure justice and equity for the benefit of our constituents

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi had presented a budget size of N202 billion for 2023 tagged “Budget of Accomplishment and Renewed Commitment” to the state House of Assembly for approval.

Present at the presentation include, Sen Baba Tela,Matawallen Katagum, Sarkin Ayyukan Bauchi, the Deputy Governor of Bauchi State, My Lords, the Chief Judge and Grand Khadi Hon Danlami Ahmed Kawule, Barden Arewan Bauchi, the Deputy Speaker, Bauchi State House of Assembly among others.

