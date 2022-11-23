By Efosa Taiwo

Michy Batshuayi was the difference on the night as Belgium escaped with a 1-0 wim against Canada in the opening game of their 2022 World Cup campaign.

Making a return to the World Cup finals after 36 years, Canada missed a golden opportunity to take an early lead, as Alphonso Davies had a penalty saved.

Batshuayi capitalized on that just before half-time as he smashed home to give Belgium the lead and eventually the only goal of the game.

The win places Belgium on top of Group F with three points after Morocco and Croatia had settled for a goalless draw in the earlier fixture in the group.

Speaking after the match, Belgium coach Roberto Martinez said that the victory to him was more important than the performance.

He said, “It was such a difficult game. Canada were better than us in what we wanted to do. They have a lot of pace and directness, and to be fair we had to show another side to our play.

“I’m delighted because we won the game through grit and experience, and the quality of our goalkeeper that can keep you in a game with a penalty save. The victory for me is more important than when you play well.

Canada coach John Herdman rued the points missed but noted the laudable performance of his team.

“I’m proud of the performance, but you need to take three points in your first game. We had an opportunity tonight to go top of the group, that was the mission and we missed

