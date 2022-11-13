By Efosa Taiwo

Super Eagles could be without Ajax defender Calvin Bassey during the upcoming international friendly against Portugal.

Bassey picked up an injury in Ajax’s 3-3 draw against Emmen on Saturday.

The 22-year-old was taken off the pitch in the 40th minute due to the injury.

Bassey, however, manager to return to the pitch few minutes later but got replaced at half-time by Netherlands international, Daley Blind.

The defender is among the 23 players named in Nigeria’s squad for the friendly on Friday against the Selecao of Portugal.

Already, Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro is without the services of Ola Aina, Zaidu Sanusi, Jamilu Collins, Semi Ajayi and Leon Balogun all as a result of injuries.

This makes Bassey’s injury a big blow for the team going to Friday’s clash.

The friendly will be played at Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisbon on Thursday, November 17.

