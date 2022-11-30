By Bose Adelaja

The family of the slain 21 years old fashion designer, Ayanwola Oluwabamise, on Wednesday, announced her burial for December 16, 2022.

The Ayanwolas disclosed this during the 22nd post humous birthday which took place in Oko-Oba, Agege area of Lagos.

Bamise’s elder brother, Pelumi Abegunde announced the burial date which will take place in Lagos.

The posthumous birthday was graced by family, friends and members of the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR), Lagos State, led by Comrade Kehinde Adeoye who seized the ocassion to call on the state government to prosecute the prime suspect for Bamise’s murder in a court of competent jurisdiction in accordance with the law of the land.

Recall that Bamise went missing after boarding a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Chevron, Lekki enroute Oshodi at about 7pm.

Sadly, her decomposing body was found by the roadside on Ebute-Ero/Carter Bridge, Lagos Island few days after boarding the bus.

The body has since been lying in the mortuary.

She was to visit her elder brother whose wife was about to put to bed when she met her untimely death.

The bus driver Andrew Nice Ominikoron has been arrested and he is facing five – count charge before a Lagos High Court sitting in Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS).

Addressing participants on Wednesday, Abegunde said the post humous birthday with a memorial service was to honour the departed soul who was murdered in her prime.

He called on the state government to fish out Oninikoron’s accomplices..

“We the family of Ayanwola Abegunde is here to grace the occasion of the post humous birthday and memorial service of our daughter Oluwabamise Oluwatoyosi Ayanwola who was murdered in cold blood inside Lagos State Bus Rapid Transit on the 26th of February, 2022.”

Until her death, Bamise worked as a fashion designer at Chevron Estate in Ajah, Lagos, but spent the weekends at Ota, Ogun State, with her sibling.

The corpse was later taken to the Mainland Hospital Mortuary.

The bus driver, 48 years old Andrew Nice Omininikoron, was later arrested at his hiding place in Ogun State by men of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Andrew is being charged for conspiracy, murder and two counts of rape among others but his accomplices are yet to be fished out.

The event was graced by Mr. Kayode Aluko, BRT Operations Manager who represented the Lagos State Bus Services.

