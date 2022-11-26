By Bose Adelaja

The family of a 21 years old fashion designer, Ayanwola Oluwabamise who was found dead when she boarded a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) at Chevron, Lekki enroute Oshodi in February this year, will mark her 22 post humous birthday in Lagos.

The deceased elder brother, Pelumi Abegunde in an e-flier made available to Vanguard, said this will take place on November 30, 2022 though venue and time are yet to be disclosed.

Recall that Oluwabamise’s body was recovered when she boarded the Lagos State Franchise scheme, on February 26, 2022.

During investigations, the bus driver, Nice Andrew Ominikoron was arrested and charged to court.

She was to visit her elder whose wife was about to put to bed when she met her untimely death.

He said the family is putting up arrangement to mark the birthday with a memorial service.

“We the family of Ayanwola Abegunde hereby invites you to grace the occasion of the post humous birthday and memorial service of our daughter Oluwabamise Oluwatoyosi Ayanwola who was murdered in cold blood inside Lagos State Bus Rapid Transit on the 26th of February, 2022,”

