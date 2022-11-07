Success does not come knocking like a thief in the night– unexpected or unbidden. The idea of overnight success is a myth. Success is something we have to make deliberate effort towards. It is something that we have to choose for ourselves by deliberately living by certain principles. This is not to relegate the role of providence but to corroborate that the seeds sown with hard work yield a harvest of success.

Against the backdrop of principles, Azeez Amida’s EPE Principle is a body of work fixated on helping to hone talents for career growth. This book offers numerous insights into making impactful choices for career development while leaving imprints on the hall of opportunities.

EPE Principle is a self-help book heavily focused on how employees can attain growth in all ramifications even as they add value to the organization in which they are employed. One of the very first lessons this book teaches is that everyone in an organization is an employee including the CEO and this is backed up with a logical explanation.

This innovative principle Azeez Amida introduces in this book is one that prioritizes opportunity and connections. We are aware that opportunities abound, but none of them will fall on our lap if we fail to make the right connections to get them. In addressing each stage of the EPE principle, Amida includes the respective Highstones that denote the habit that an individual driven to achieve a goal must take on to allow them to make the best of every opportunity. Each section is loaded with advice, analogies and highstones to reflect on.

The whole book is divided into courses and labelled with codes to make for easy referencing and comprehension. It is one of those books that appear simple without being simplistic. One of the aims Amida hopes to achieve in writing this book “is to give you a perspective that looks at every opportunity as a journey that has an end and to walk you through how each stage of that opportunity represents a highstone that we all must overcome to prepare you for that end.”

We all appreciate a good story and storytelling is an important way of selling ideas. Amida uses this to his advantage in each section of the book. It is fascinating how seamlessly he weaves these stories into his content. The first thing this does is to give you a break from all the theories, easing you into some real-life scenarios that explore the practicality of the principles. The second and perhaps most important thing this also does is to lend perspective to all that has been said. If there’s one thing examples do, it is to make comprehension easier.

It is important to reiterate that the EPE Principle is a pioneer approach to the same old challenges that people encounter in their career growth process. What this principle provides is fresh insights to surmounting these problems. In nine detailed courses, Azeez Amida contributes his takes gathered over the course of two decades in his career, as he blends knowledge with insights in this body of work.

