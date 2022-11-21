…says action unconscionable

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

The Cross River state government has said it was determined to rescue the victims who were kidnapped along Calabar-Ikom Highway by every means necessary unhurt.

It also restated it’s avowed commitment to stamp out this evil once and for all adding that all it needs at the moment was support and not blackmail as security remains everyone’s responsibility including the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA,

The government made its position known, Monday in a press release signed by Special Adviser, Media & Publicity to Governor Ayade, Mr Christian Ita and made available to newsmen.

Ita stated that government views the strike embarked upon by NMA in the state as unfortunate, regrettable and ill-advised.

“The response of the government since the unfortunate abduction of some persons, including two medical doctors, has been strong, robust and total.The government is therefore, undeserving of the unconscionable reaction of the Association.

“While the Cross River State government is reluctant to impute political undertone to the actions of the NMA, suffice to state that it had immediately after the incident launched a manhunt, using all the security agencies, in an effort to intercept the kidnappers and rescue the victims.

“Only a day earlier, a similar kidnapping incident along the Okom-Ita and Uyanga axis of the Calabar-Ikom Highway was diffused, and the victims rescued in record time.

“Since the latest incident, anyone who has traveled along the said road will attest to the fact that the entire Uyanga forest is brimming with security operatives, with commendable successes, including the arrest of key dramatis personae who are assisting the ongoing operations.

“No society is completely devoid of crime but what matters is the response of government. In this case, the response of the government has been swift and total.

“Government is determined to rescue the victims and stamp out this evil once and for all. So, what government needs at the moment is support and not blackmail. Security is the responsibility of everyone, including the NMA,” Ita stated.

