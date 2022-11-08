By Cynthia Alo

AXA Mansard Insurance Plc, a member of the AXA Group, has won the award for ‘Most Outstanding Insurance Company in Gender Inclusion and the ‘Most Outstanding Marketing Professional, Insurance Category’, went to its Chief Customer and Marketing Officer, Jumoke Odunlami, at the recently held 2022 Women in Marketing & Communications Awards (WIMCA).

WIMCA is the largest gathering of female brands and marketing communications professionals in Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa. The annual event aims to recognize and celebrate leading women who have weathered the storm and have risen through the ranks to attain remarkable heights in the brands, marketing, and communications industry.

Speaking on the awards the Chief Executive Officer, of AXA Mansard Insurance, Kunle Ahmed, expressed his delight at the award, noting that it is another recognition of the company’s continued commitment to gender diversity and inclusion.

He said: “This is an award like no other, we are glad to be recognised by a reputable platform like WIMCA. In our quest to deliver value to all stakeholders, we are always focused on engaging the best talents and creating a platform that gives equal opportunities to everyone. We are convinced that everyone, no matter their gender or preferences must be given equal opportunity and have designed our management systems and policies in ways that provide women (and men) with growth opportunities. To be recognised for this is a bonus”.

Commenting on the award, the Chief Customer & Marketing Officer, AXA Mansard, Jumoke Odunlami, said the award once again points to the women-friendly environment that the organization has created.

“We are a customer-focused company, so we know that to deliver the best services and products to our customers, the diversity of the male and female gender is essential. So, we had to give the women as many opportunities as any other gender”.

