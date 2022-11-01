African

Bt Victoria Ojeme

The African Union (AU) has moved for a well-funded Standby Force independent of outside powers to tackle the rising cases of terrorism and violenct extremism in the continent as a proper mechanism for the Force is being considered.

Indications to this development emerged during a three-day inaugural Lessons Learned Forum on African Union Peace Support Operation and African Standby Force, which commenced in Abuja on Tuesday.

Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, who declared the Forum open, said critical lessons learnt are important for peace and security in Africa.

The Minister noted that “a critical plank of Nigeria’s’ foreign policy has been peace keeping operations in Africa.”

He added that AU has mandated, authorised and endorsed about 27 Peace Support Operations(PSOs), many of which Nigeria has participated actively in.

He said that AU Standby Force has become necessary in view of the changing dynamics of conflicts in the region even as he advised the AU to resolve issues of complementarity, subsidiarity command and control and material coordination for the Africa standby force.

“This is an opportunity for AU intervention and collaboration,” he said, adding that the AU should consider the AMISOM Model in Somalia, which stabilized the country.

He also charged them to consider the Multi-National Joint Task Force(MNJTF) model with which Nigeria degraded the Boko Haram terrorists.

” We must chat how the AU standby Force will benefit from the AMISOM Model and the MNJTF model in terms of force generation, command and patrol, exit strategy, post- conflict and development efforts”, the Minister said.

Chairperson of the AU Commission, Mousa Faki, who was represented by AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Bankole Adeoye, said the continent is facing a troubled time in terms of terrorism, violent extremism and radicalisation.

He told reporters in an interview that the AU is working with regional economic communities and regional mechanisms as the first responders and that is why this lesson learning forum is a first step to bring together how best respond effectively, efficiently to counter the scourge of terrorism and violent extremism.

He said “It is essential that Nigeria as a leading member of the African Union together with ECOWAS as well as the G5 Sahel should address the issues of the Sahel becoming the under belly and the hot spot for terrorism export. As you see today, terrorism is spreading to the coasts of West Africa- the Republic of Benin, Cote D’Ivoire, Togo have been hit. So, it is important that we develop the best mechanism, the best lesson in learning and knowledge exchange on what has worked in other countries

“We are using this forum to unpack the MNJTF as a model for the rest of the continent where the coalition of the willing come together for kinetic action but also looking at the whole of society approach.

“Terrorism cannot be defeated overnight but it is important that member-states based on the Malabo Declaration commit to robust response, commit to deepening democracy at the time and commit to collective security.”

