•Move to rescue Nigeria, to engage INEC, presidential candidates

By Henry Umoru & Omeiza Ajayi

AHEAD of 2023 Presidential and general elections, a cross section of elder-statesmen and women have formed a socio-political and good governance advocacy group, The Compatriots, with a view to engaging all stakeholders in the ‘Nigerian Project’ as well as playing the role of a neutral ‘Honest Broker’.

The Leaders of thoughts who converged on Abuja yesterday and drawn from the six geo – political zones, said that the sole purpose of the group is to rescue Nigeria from myriad of problems confronting it as a Nation, just as they stressed that Nigeria has all it takes for any Nation to survive, progress and develop on the tenets of equity, fairness and justice among her citizens irrespective of their religious, ethnic and political differences.

In his keynote address, convener of the group and former Governor of Akwa Ibom state, Obong Victor Attah who noted that it was time to join hands to reinvent Nigeria, said that the Compatriots would provide a platform for discussion of all relevant local grievances of Nigerian communities in the context of Nigeria’s collective survival and development.

Attah, who explained that the group was not formed for partisan politics but for good governance in Nigeria from 2023 and beyond, said that it would engage the Presidential candidates of political parties to know their plans for Nigerians and Nigeria, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC for electoral process, the media, among others.

He said that core national values of strong and united Nigeria, equity, justice and fairness for every citizen, realization of full potentialities of every Nigerian, primacy of peaceful co – existence between and among Nigerian communities, proper sense of nationhood and common nationality are the focus of their mission.

While Malam Hakeem Baba-Ahmed would serve as Deputy Chairman, Prince Tom Iseghohi is the Secretary and Chief Operating Officer.

Members of the group are drawn from the North and South of the country. Those from the North are Hajia Kadariya Ahmed, Chief Silas Mak Akpa, Alhaji Mohammed Murtala Aliyu, Dr. Kabir Chafe; Hajia Inna Ciroma and Rev. Bitrus Dangiwa. Others are Professor Rahila Gowon, Dr. Enyantu Ifene, Hajia Asmau Joda, retired Generals Zamani Lekwot and Saleh Maina as well as Engineer Bello Suleiman.

Members drawn from the South include Honourable Mulikat Adeola Akande, Prince Niyi Akenzua, Pastor Tunde Bakare, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, Dr. Dele Farotimi, Amb. Godknows Igali, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, Alhaji Sefiu Adegbenga Kaka, Hajia Nene Lanval, Dr. Nella Rabana SAN and Honourable Nkoyo Toyo.

Attah noted that the strategic objectives of the group are to mobilize the best intellectual resources in addressing the key challenges that are hindering the development of Nigeria as a strong and viable political and economic community.

According to Attah, “on a daily basis, Nigerians face crippling waves of insecurity; acute and chronic shortage of electricity supply; lack of good or adequate social and economic infrastructure, especially healthcare, potable water supply and transport systems; a broken educational system with over twenty million of our children out of school; skyrocketing inflation; weak industrial and manufacturing base; an unproductive but thriving national bourgeoisie; poor financial services; a corrupt, bankrupt and riotous political class; a brutal and ineffectual military-security complex; a creaky and slothful judicial system; a dysfunctional and self-serving public service at all levels; elephantine corruption; mind-boggling cost of governance; spiraling unemployment and grinding poverty; and, worse still, a corrosive and catastrophic collapse of moral and ethical norms among other staggering failures.

“This certainly is not a nice national portrait to sketch, however, one might wish to look at it. None of us here can deny the evidence of our own eyes. The question now therefore is how can we change this horrific narrative!

“The Compatriots are convinced that Nigeria possesses the human and material resources to develop and prosper as a cohesive and vibrant political and economic community. We believe therefore that the need for fundamental social and political reforms has become urgent and imperative, failing which the Nigerian national project could slide from stagnation to decline or collapse.

The group said it has resolved that Nigeria can be, and must be transformed from “An Aspiring Nation” to “A Great Nation”.

Attah noted that in the process there will be need for reconciliation, meetings with top government officials, community leaders, the many aggrieved parties and particularly those who aspire to lead Nigeria in the future, to work closely to secure the future of the nation.

The Chief Operating Officer of the group , Mr Tom Isegholi made further clarification of their mission by saying that their job was to join other compatriots in keeping the country together and making it work for the generality of Nigerians.

