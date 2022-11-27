By Prince Osuagwu, Hi-Tech Editor in Sochi, Russia

As the 2022 Atom Expo organised by the Russian department of Atomic Energy, ROSATOM came to an end, the country in two days, signed roughly 50 agreements on various businesses related to nuclear energy.

Most of the countries which signed the agreements included those in Africa, looking for how to solve intractable energy problems.

For example, Rosatom and the Republic of Burundi signed a roadmap on cooperation in assessing the prospects for nuclear generation in the country. A similar document was signed with Nicaragua.

There was also a memorandum with Zimbabwe which covers education and training of personnel in the country’s nuclear energy sector.

Rosatom also signed multiple agreements with Belarus, specifically on the supply of Russian medical equipment for cancer treatment.

This is also as Rosatom made a pact to cooperate with Uzbekistan in the medical industry, for example, by developing technologies to obtain radionuclides for nuclear medicine.

The Russian atomic energy department also penned an agreement to develop technical specifications to substantiate the construction of a low-power NPP in Kyrgyzstan.

An excited Director General of Rosatom, Alexey Likhachev, said: “The newcomers to the nuclear club that want to rely on low-carbon sources would be the main points of growth for the nuclear energy industry within the next 20–30 years” .

Recall that in 2017, Nigeria and Russia also signed agreements on construction and operation of a nuclear power plant and a nuclear research centre including a multi-purpose research reactor in the country.

RELATED NEWS