The Nigerian Conservation Foundation has raised alarm over the likely washed away of Lekki-Epe corridor, including the Lekki Conservation Centre and estates surrounding it by 2024 if nothing is done to check ocean encroachment.

Speaking during the 40th anniversary of the foundation and award night in Lagos, Director General of NCF, Dr. Joseph Onoja said that about 128 meters of the land had been lost to the ocean between 2018 and 2022.

He disclosed that ocean encroachment if left unchecked, was an existential threat to the collective existence of the Lekki-Epe corridor, “We started taking active drone images in 2018, especially the Lafiaji axis,” adding that a redline (marked position) as at August 25, 2022, was gradually becoming part of the ocean.

He further said, “We continued to track the movement between 2020 and 2021. By July, 2021, our reference house had gotten close to the ocean. By August 25, 2022, the ocean could just be seen beside the house.

“Now, from our projection and from what is happening, if everything remains constant, our referenced redline will remain just by the ocean in 2026. However, things are not equal, we have already been beaten by the beachhead.

“By our projection, if nothing is done, by 2024 the ocean would have reached the lower part of the terrain and the ocean will flow freely and meet us on the Lekki-Epe expressway. That is the reality we are facing.”

Onoja, who noted that LCC now had more built up houses and estates around it, said, “So, the tendency for the ocean to wipe all of these is very high if nothing is done.”

He, therefore, appealed to the Lagos State Government (LASG) for assistance to forestall the occurrence.

He said, “We are ready to collaborate with the LASG and the federal government to see that the reality on ground does not lead to a humanitarian, ecological and national disaster.”

He expressed gratitude to Chevron for its support to the LCC.

He said that the LASG donated the Canopy Walkway to the LCC, the longest in Africa, in 2015, and that with the donation, the revenue of the centre had increased and that it had also attracted many guests.

On his part, the Canadian Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria, Dr Teshome Nkrumah, called for more sustainable protection of the environment to mitigate the effects of climate change.

In his keynote address, Nkrumah noted that though “climate change is and will be for a while the defining crisis of our time”, he was optimistic that with shared responsibility on the efforts of individuals and governments, it could be controlled.

He showered encomiums on the NCF for its consistency in championing the crusade for environmental protection, biodiversity and sustainability for the past 40 years.

“Climate change will nonetheless require a fundamental transformation in all aspects of society. How we grow food, use land, transport goods, and power our economies. Many nature-based solutions can help to achieve the decarbonisation of our economies”, Nkrumah said.

Also speaking, Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu expressed joy that the Founder of the NCF, Chief Lawal Edu, of blessed memory, was an illustrious son of the state.

Sanwo-Olu was represented by Mr Mobolaji Ogunlende, Special Adviser on Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations.

Sanwo-Olu said that it was also important to note that the death of Edu did not lead to the death of his dream for nature conservation, protection of biodiversity and environmental sustainability.

According to him, Edu gathered all worthy friends and associates who have been able to continue the good work for 40 years.

He said that one of the enduring partnerships between the state government and the NCF had been in the “Walk for Nature” project which had continued for over 15 years.

The governor said that the project had continued to sensitise the public on the need for environmental protection, sustainability and conservation of nature.

One of the highlights of the event was the presentation of awards: Special Recognition award, award of dedicated service, long service award and posthumous award.

The Founder of the NCF, Late Chief Lawal Edu, among others, got the foundation’s posthumous award. Chief Emeka Anyaoku (MFR), a former Secretary-General of the Commonwealth and General Theophilus Danjuma (retd) GCON, got the special recognition award.

